BI main office closed for disinfection Monday as employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The main office of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Intramuros, Manila will suspend operations on Monday and will undergo disinfection after one of its employees tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente ordered the bureau’s general services section to immediately conduct the disinfection and sanitize all offices inside the BI main building.

“We have decided to temporarily close our main office to protect not only our employees but that of the transacting public as well against this deadly virus,” Morente said in a statement.

BI acting spokesman Melvin Mabulac said the employee who tested positive for the virus was among the hundreds of BI employees who went through rapid antibody tests at the main office last week.

“He initially tested positive in the rapid test conducted last June 2 so he was subjected to a confirmatory swab test. The test result showing he has the virus came out last Saturday,” Mabulac said.

He added that officemates of the concerned employee were already directed to undergo mandatory tests to determine if they, too, contracted the virus.

Morente also advised those who have secured slots through the BI’s newly-launched online appointment system to defer their transaction.

He said they will later be notified about the new appointment schedule.

“We assure the public that our main office will be back in business as soon as we have finished disinfecting our building. Please wait for further announcements,” Morente said.

Other BI satellite and extension offices in Metro Manila will remain open, added Morente.

GSG

