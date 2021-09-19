Biado rules US Open Pool Championship

Filipino cue artist Carlos Biado pulled off a scintillating come-from-behind 13-8 win over Singaporean Aloysius Yapp in the finals, as he ruled the 2021 US Open Pool 9-ball championship on Sunday (Philippine time) at the Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Down by five racks, 3-8, Biado won the last 10 racks of the match to complete his comeback bid and became the second Pinoy pool player to win the US Open after the great Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes in 1994.

“I’m very happy because this event is one of my dreams. I dedicate this to my family, to my baby. Thanks to all of you, even in the time of pandemic, you’re still here watching. Thank you to all my sponsors,” said the emotional Biado in the post-match interview.

“Thank you also to all the Filipinos who always support me everywhere. This is the best time of my life,” added Biado, who also won a cash prize of $50,000 or around P2.5 million.