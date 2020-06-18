“Bianca Gonzalez admits struggling to help child adjust to online learning amid pandemic”

Bianca Gonzalez on Wednesday opened up about her struggles as a parent with a child who studies at home, as schools shift to distance learning due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bianca Gonzalez on Wednesday opened up about her struggles as a parent with a child who studies at home, as schools shift to distance learning due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Instagram, the television host said that like her daughter, Lucia, she, too, has been struggling to adjust to the “new normal” brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many changes in the country, including the education sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to close down and conduct online classes for students at home. In mid-March, a “blended” educational system has been crafted by officials and lawmakers wherein students will learn from online, television, radio, and printed materials to avoid learners from converging in schools where the coronavirus can be easily transmitted.

“My heart goes out to all other parents with older kids who have to transition to online schooling,” said Bianca in her post.

“Those who have 2, 3, 4 or more kids that they have to provide a tablet or laptop to just to be able to comply with school requirements. Those whose kids have class from 8AM til 3PM. Those who are also working parents who can’t supervise the online learning. And most especially to those who are struggling to even acquire a gadget or pay for internet.”

“My Pre-K toddler only does one hour a day, and yet it is still a struggle,” she continued. “I find myself running short on patience, even if I understand that her short attention span with listening to her teacher through her tablet is because she is struggling to adjust as well. I know that I don’t ‘have’ to school her at this age, but it is a choice I made so that she learns the routine of knowing there is school every day, so we can all transition easier in the future when physical school is possible again.”

According to Bianca, she tries to make learning fun for Lucia by doing “something slightly different” everyday, and “giving her the choice of what ‘subject’ she would like to do for the day, because I also don’t want her to ‘fear’ or to ‘hate’ learning.”

“I just want her to build the value of curiosity so that she will love learning,” she added.

Bianca said that the whole experience has made her appreciate teachers more.

“I salute every single teacher on the face of this earth for the noble, admirable and difficult job you do,” she said.

Bianca’s post comes just as the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached the 27,238 mark this Wednesday. There has been 1,108 deaths, with 6,820 recoveries, officials also said.