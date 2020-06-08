“Bianca Gonzalez hopes for the Anti-Terrorism Bill to be amended”

Bianca Gonzalez took to social media to post her sentiments on the Anti-Terrorism bill.

Bianca Gonzalez shared her sentiments regarding the controversial Anti-Terrorism bill, which was passed by the House of Representatives on its third and final reading on June 4.

The television host remarked, “I recognize that the existing laws may not have enough teeth to give our government the ability to fully protect us from threats to our national security. I recognize that the timing of this bill raises so many questions. I recognize that there are parts of the bill that are too open to interpretation that could be abused by those with ill intentions.”

Bianca then called for the amendment of the said bill.

“I believe that if given more time, hopefully our legislators can have the chance to amend the bill to still give our country stronger legal provisions needed against the threat of terrorists that is at par with those of our Southeast Asian neighbors, but a bill that will clearly, clearly uphold Article III Section IV of the Bill of Rights on the ‘freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press or the right of the people to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances,'” she stated.

Bianca then encouraged her followers to write to public officials to express how they feel about the bill and share ideas on how the bill can be improved.

“I believe so much in our democracy and that everyone has a right to reach out to our leaders—whether it is about this bill or other concerns you are passionate about,” she concluded.