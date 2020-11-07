“Bianca Gonzalez-Intal posts ‘no filter’ pic and gets candid about skin problems during quarantine”

Celebrity mom and host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives words of support to other women dealing with skin conditions while doing home quarantine.

After posting a photo of her skin condition on her Instagram Stories earlier this month, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal shared another post of her face sans makeup showing her acne condition while doing home quarantine and reached out to her followers who are dealing with the same kind of dermal problem.

She wrote, “No filter. Obviously. I know this might raise eyebrows or make some people say ‘yuck’, but I shared a picture of my skin breakout a few days ago on Stories and got overwhelming messages from so many of you. What I posted was, ‘I know there are much bigger problems in the world right now, but to anyone suffering from acne, know that you are not alone.’ I guess I wanted to share this to those in the same situation who might be reading this. Again, yes, napakaraming mas malaking problema, but I feel you na nakakababa talaga ng self-esteem kapag nag-breakout, lalo at madalas sa WFH, mukha talaga natin ang nakikita ng iba. I also got so many recommendations and suggestions from you, maraming, maraming salamat! I appreciate it! Ito na, natutuyo na ang mga pimple isa isa.”

The 37-year-old Kapamilya host also revealed the products she has been using on her face and what caused the recent breakout. “As a short back story, I tried a retinol cream at yun pala, hindi ako hiyang. I consulted my doctor and she helped me with it. This whole quarantine I have not gone to the derma (kasi afraid #pandemic), I have just stuck to my personal no-fail few skin care steps (I am hiyang to Cetaphil, Olay, and SK-II #notanad just sharing). Kaso nung nag-try ako ng bago, ayun, nalagot,” she added.

Bianca ended her post providing words of comfort to those who are affected whenever they have to deal with dermal problems just like her. “So, to anyone suffering from acne, don’t feel bad because ‘you’re not supposed to feel bad’ about such a ‘small’ problem. Your feelings are valid! Consult a derma if you can sa Telemedicine apps. And know na hindi ka nag-iisa,“ she said.

READ: Bianca Gonzalez tests negative for COVID-19, goes back to work