“Bianca Gonzalez on hosting PBB from home: ‘Hindi talaga kami lumalabas’”

PBB Connect host Bianca Gonzalez reveals how she feels about working from home during the pandemic.

With the ongoing pandemic, Bianca Gonzalez said she is still thankful for the chance to host Pinoy Big Brother: Connect this year. Unlike previous seasons of the show, Bianca said she and the other hosts will have to adjust to the safety protocols for the show and the lack of crowds that is usually the scene during eviction and finale nights.

“Actually, yun ang pinaka-ma-mi-miss ko for this edition. Kasi ang part ng magic ng PBB maliban sa casting is yung sama sama tayong sinasalubong natin yung mga housemate sa loob ng bahay at pagtapos na yung journey nila, wini-welcome natin ulit sila sa outside world. Sobra sobrang nakaka-miss yun. And sadly, hindi yun mangyayari for this season but we will still do our very best to give yung warmth na yun sa paghatid at pag-welcome back sa outside world ng lahat ng mga housemates,” she said.

This year, PBB has branched out from just being broadcast on television to now doing updates on the Kumu app, Facebook, and YouTube. “In terms of style, I think palaki ng palaki ang PBB, iba’t ibang platforms. Hosting style sa TV may be a bit more delivering a story as opposed to Kumu naman ang gagawin ko with Robi (Domingo) na naging mas conversational, mas kuwentuhan. So because of the multi-platform approach ng PBB Connect, lahat kai makakapaglaro ng mga hosting styles namin,” he shared.

With more celebrities joining their roster of hosts this season, Bianca shared how proud she is of her fellow PBB alumni-turned-hosts on the show like Kim Chiu and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco.

“Si Toni (Gonzaga), si Robi (Domingo), ako, parang all these seasons lagi namin ginagawa ang PBB. Siyempre para sa manunuod, yun ang nakasanayan din nila. Pero nung nadagdag sila Kim at si Melai, ibang flavor talaga yung nadagdag. Even Alex (Gonzaga), brimming with personality ‘di ba? So ang saya saya ko kasi parang naturuan nila kami ni Robi ng bagong qaya ng paggawa ng spiels ng PBB kasi kami kami ang magkakasama sa PBB Gold noon. So super good job sila kahit feeling nila is sa dulo na lang (sila naging confiendent). Kasi si Melai may incident na may nanay na parang nagalit. Nag-trending yun. Si Kimmy naman yng forte niya yung chinichika niya yung mga housemates habang hinahatid sa loob. So yun yung mami-miss ko with this season. Pero happy pa rin na magagawa namin virtual,” she explained.

As a working mother of two, Bianca admitted that being able to work from home for PBB also has its advantages for her and other mom hosts like Toni and Melai.

“Kami ni Toni talaga, hindi kami lumalabas ng bahay at all unless work and sa work grabe ang safety protocols sa ABS-CBN. Even shoots, kailangan yan ng mga swab tests. So ang number one main safety is hindi talaga kami lumalabas. Hindi naman sa bawal lumabas pero hindi lang kami lumalabas as much as possible to minimize exposure. I’m sure madaming nanay or parents nakaka-relate din,” she added.