“Bianca Gonzalez responds to basher schooling her on how to raise her own daughter”

Television host Bianca Gonzalez was unable to stop herself from addressing a netizen who accused her of wanting her daughter to become a second version of her.

On Instagram Stories on Sunday, the “Pinoy Big Brother” host posted a screenshot of a private message sent to her by a basher who called her out for tagging Carmen in her recent post as her “Mini Me.”

“Help them become the best them, not the best you. Stop using mini me!” said the basher.

To which, Gonzalez replied: “Gurl, mini me sa face. NO intentions to dictate her life. AKA kamuka ko lang. Please also don’t judge agad agad.”

Gonzalez then took the opportunity to send a message and remind her followers to “STOP PULLING OTHER WOMEN DOWN.”

“Kaya pala talaga importante pa rin i-celebrate ang Women’s Day at Women’s Month kasi madami pa ding kailangan pasahan ng GIRL POWER!” added the celebrity mom.

Carmen is Gonzalez’s daughter with her husband, basketball player JC Intal. They have another child named Lucia.