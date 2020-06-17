“Bianca Gonzalez tests negative for COVID-19, goes back to work”

Host Bianca Gonzalez shows she is healthy and ready to resume taping again at ABS-CBN.

As Metro Manila slowly adjusts to the general community quarantine (GCQ) system and eases back into normal work mode, Kapamilya actress Bianca Gonzalez also got ready to resume taping with the Kapamilya network last June 16. The ABS-CBN host shared snapshots of her undergoing rapid testing for the COVID-19 virus before her first work assignment outside the house last Tuesday. During the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period, the 37-year-old mother of two continued hosting duties for various virtual events and shows.



Bianca got her first TV hosting gig at the Kapamilya network in the early 2000s in the Cinema One show Review Night which she co-hosted with Ryan Agoncillo. Then she went on to the Studio 23 show Wazzup Wazzup which was originally hosted by Vhong Navarro, Toni Gonzaga, and Drew Arellano. Her first morning show was on Studio 23’s Breakfast before doing Magandang Umaga Pilipinas. After joining Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition 2 as a housemate in 2007, Bianca eventually ended up as one of the original hosts of the popular reality show along with Toni Gonzaga and Mariel Padilla.