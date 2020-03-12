“Bianca Manalo follows partner Sherwin Gatchalian’s suit, undergoes self-quarantine”

Bianca Manalo’s decision to go under self-quarantine comes a day after her partner Sherwin Gatchalian announced the same precautionary move.

Kapamilya actress Bianca Manalo has decided to undergo self-quarantine as well, following a statement released by her partner Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday evening, March 11.

On Instagram, Bianca posted a photo of her wearing a face mask — revealing that she has decided to go on a self-quarantine, which means she won’t get to see her family and her co-actors in Ang Probinsyano.

“Hello everyone. As soon as I heard the news yesterday, I have decided to do a self-quarantine until I get tested. It makes me sad that I won’t be able to see my own family, Probinsyano family, and friends as of the moment. But we have to be proactive,” she wrote.

Reminding everyone to take extra precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Bianca shared: “Stay safe, drink vitamin C, boost your immune system, drink lots of water and rest.”

It can be recalled that Senator Sherwin Gatchalian announced that he will undergo self-quarantine after interacting with a resource person who tested positive for COVID-19 during a committee meeting.

“I have recently been informed that a resource person who attended the hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture last March 5, 2020, which I Chair, has tested positive for COVID-19,” Senator Sherwin wrote in his statement.

He added: “Though I am asymptomatic and feel healthy, I will follow government set protocols on such cases and go into self-quarantine immediately given that I interacted with the said individual during that committee hearing. I instructed all my staff to do the same especially those who had direct contact with the said person too.”

A day before she posted her lengthy message, Bianca asked her followers to avoid panic buying and hoarding goods amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Please, please do not hoard. Pity our fellow Filipinos who live on their daily wages who can only afford to buy what they need when they receive their daily or weekly salaries. When they go to buy their needs, the shelves will be empty,” she wrote.

She went on: “I hate to say it, but it’s the upper class that will ‘cause the shortage, and could cause price increases. Pantries will be full in the exclusive villages, while the poorer man will have little choice.”