Bic Runga Announces ‘Beautiful Collision’ 20th Anniversary Tour

New Zealand singer-songwriter Bic Runga has announced an Australian tour for August celebrating (just over) 20 years since the arrival of her second studio album, Beautiful Collision. Runga will kick off the tour with a solo acoustic show at the Great Club in Sydney on Saturday, 12th August.

From there, Runga will play two more acoustic shows – at Lizottes in Newcastle on Sunday, 13th August and the Old Museum in Brisbane on Thursday, 17th August – before wrapping up the tour with a full-band show at Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday, 18th August. Tickets are on sale now.

Bic Runga – ‘Something Good’

[embedded content]

“Beautiful Collision was my favourite album to make, and it still means a lot to me after twenty years,” Runga said in a statement. “I hope that if these songs hold a special place for anyone, they will enjoy celebrating the anniversary of this album with me as a complete concert performance.”

Runga released Beautiful Collision in July 2002, five years after debut album Drive. Runga’s second album spawned the singles ‘Get Some Sleep’, ‘Something Good’ and ‘Listening for the Weather’. At the 2003 New Zealand Music Awards, Runga won Single of the Year (for ‘Get Some Sleep’) along with Best Female Vocalist, Best Solo Artist, Producer of the Year and Highest Selling New Zealand Album.

Since then, Runga has released three more studio albums: 2005’s Birds, 2011’s Belle and 2016’s Close Your Eyes.

Bic Runga Beautiful Collision 20th Anniversary 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 12th August – The Great Club, Sydney (acoustic)

Sunday, 13th August – Lizottes, Newcastle (acoustic)

Thursday, 17th August – Old Museum, Brisbane (acoustic)

Friday, 18th August – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne (full band)

Tickets are on sale now

