Bicol cops collar 5 rape suspects

LEGAZPI CITY – Five rape suspects, including a minor, were arrested in separate police operations on Thursday in Albay and Camarines provinces.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Barangay Palsong in Bula, Camarines Thursday afternoon.

The teenager is facing two counts of rape before two courts in Pili, Camarines Sur.

In Naga City, Michael Pangilinan, 33, a resident of Barangay Cararayan, was arrested in his residence at around 3:20 p.m.

Pangilinan is accused of statutory rape with no bail recommended.

In Paracale, Camarines Norte, Elvis Globasa, 35, a farmer, was collared in his residence in Barangay Gumaus at around 12:30 p.m.

He is facing two counts of rape complaints.

In Sta. Elena, also in Camarines Norte, Bernandino Dimaandal, 47, of Barangay Kabulan, was arrested at around 10:20 a.m. for three counts of rape.

In Camalig, Albay, Ramil Celadina, 40, resident of Barangay Bariw, was arrest at around 12:15 p.m. for separate charges of rape and multiple counts of rape in Bayombong, Nueva Viscaya.

