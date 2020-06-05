Bicol COVID-19 tally up to 77

LEGAZPI CITY—Two new patients tested positive for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Friday in Albay province, raising the total number of cases in Bicol to 77.

One of the patients, a 46-year-old man from this city, arrived from Batangas, while the other, a 27-year-old man from Bacacay town in Albay, came from Antipolo City in Rizal province, according to the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH).

The new patients arrived in the region on Tuesday (June 2). Both were showing no symptoms.

Dr. Antonio Ludovice, head of Albay provincial health office, said the two patients were isolated in quarantine sites in their towns. One of them, however, would be transferred to a bigger hospital, the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in this city.

One of the new patients is a construction worker and the other one an electrician.

In the region, Legazpi City still has the most cases with 29. The town of Bacacay has two cases.

