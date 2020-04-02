Bicol lawmaker ask NBI, PNP to arrest hoarders, price control violators

LIGAO CITY –– Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. asked the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police on Thursday to investigate and arrest those involved in hoarding, profiteering, and overpricing personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Authorities should apprehend scammers and hoarders of medical supplies and food, who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He said the NBI and PNP should also check and call the attention of the Customs why medical equipment and food remained at the ports and warehouses.

“The lack of PPEs should be prioritized because our doctors and nurses need them very badly in handling COVID-19 patients,” Garbin said.

