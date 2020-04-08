Bicol records 1 new COVID-19 case, 3 recoveries

GUINOBATAN, Albay, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol recorded one new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the region’s total to 14 on Wednesday.

The 14th patient in Bicol is a 66-year-old woman in Albay, according to the DOH.

“She has a history of travel from Quezon City and is currently admitted at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH),” Ernie Vera, DOH Bicol regional director, said in a press release.

He said that the patient was in stable condition, but he did not specify when the swab was taken or when the patient showed symptoms.

Meanwhile, three more patients were discharged from the BRTTH after testing negative for COVID-19.

PH766, a 52-year-old foreigner who was one of the region’s first three COVID-19 patients, already tested negative.

Bicol’s 10th patient, a 43-year-old woman, who has a history of travel to Manila, also tested negative.

The oldest woman patient in Bicol, the 63-year-old who had a history of travel to Baguio City, also was discharged after her recovery.

These patients bring Bicol’s total recoveries to eight.

As of this writing, three of the region’s COVID-19 patients were still admitted in hospitals, two are under home quarantine, while one has died.

On Monday, the Bicol Public Health Laboratory in Legazpi City opened after being certified by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

It now independently tests 30 samples per day.

