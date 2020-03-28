Bicol records 4th COVID-19 positive case

CITY — A 60-year-old female from Albay province was the fourth person who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bicol just a day after three persons were confirmed to have the viral disease by the Department of Health (DOH) in the region.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH Bicol chief and chair of Bicol Interagency Task Force (IATF), in a press statement said on Saturday that the COVID-19 patient arrived in Albay from Manila on March 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten days after her arrival, she submitted herself for a check-up due to cough at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in this city.

The COVID-19 Bicol tracker indicated that as of March 28, of the four reported COVID-19 cases, three were in Albay and one is in Camarines Sur.

FEATURED STORIES

The COVID-19 tracker said, so far, there are 17 persons under investigation admitted for COVID-19 examination. Nine have already tested negative while eight PUIs are still waiting for their test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Manila.

The data also showed that as of March 28, there are 113,909 persons under monitoring (PUMs) undergoing 14-day self quarantine in their homes. Of this, 13,329 have completed quarantine while only 371 were considered PUM with completed reports by the DOH.

Edited by JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ