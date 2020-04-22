Bicol records 6 new COVID-19 cases

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) recorded six new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 34 in the Bicol region.

Ernie Vera, director of DOH in Bicol, said in a press release that three of the new COVID-19 patients were health workers.

Earlier, two nurses had also tested positive for the disease.

According to Vera, the third health worker who contracted the virus is a 25-year-old man from Naga City, Camarines Sur, who consulted doctors at the Bicol Medical Center.

The fourth health worker is a 40-year-old man from Camalig, Albay, who had his consultation at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH). He was the first confirmed case in the said town.

The fifth health worker is a 43-year-old woman from Guinobatan, Albay, who also had her consultation at the BRTTH.

All three health workers who had their consultation last April 21 were asymptomatic. Their history of exposure was still being validated.

In Tabaco City in Albay, a 64-year-old woman also tested positive for the virus.

She arrived from Quezon City last March 11 and first showed symptoms on April 15.

She was admitted to the BRTTH on April 20.

Meanwhile, in Legazpi City, a 19-year-old man is suspected of having contracted the virus from a 54-year-old male patient in the same city.

Another 33-year-old woman from Tabaco had her consultation BRTTH on April 21 was asymptomatic.

Her history of exposure was being established.

There are 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Albay, seven in Camarines Sur, and one in Catanduanes.

