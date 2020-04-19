Bicol region COVID-19 watch: 25 cases, 1 death

LEGAZPI CITY – Six more patients tested positive of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the Bicol region to 25, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.
Ernie Vera, DOH – Bicol regional director, said in a statement that the 20th to 24th cases were reported in Albay while the latest case was reported and recorded in Catanduanes.
The patient is a 63-year old female who had a history of travel to Japan. She was admitted last March 12 at Eastern Bicol Medical Center.
A total of 19 COVID-19 have so far been reported in Albay, five in Camarines Sur and one in Catanduanes.
The 20th confirmed case is a 54-year-old male who had a history of travel in Marikina City. He is currently admitted at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH).
The 21st case is a 50-year-old female who had a history of exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 patient while the 22nd case is a 28-year-old female.
The 23rd case is a 36-year-old female. Her history of exposure is still being established.
The 24th case is a 57-year-old female who was also exposed to a COVID-19 patient.
Sixteen patients have while one has died.
Three other individuals under investigation for COVID-19 are still awaiting test results.
