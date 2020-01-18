Bicol riders extend help to Taal evacuees

LEGAZPI CITY — Some 20 motorcycle riders in Bicol will travel for more than 10 hours to Batangas on Saturday to personally deliver relief goods for the families displaced by the eruption of Taal volcano.

“We will coordinate with the barangay officials to identify families living with their relatives and friends who seldom receive relief goods,” Vincent Villar, one of the volunteer riders said.

In a week, the riders have collected more than 4,000 N95 face masks, ready-to-eat food and hygiene kits worth P500,000 from different organizations and private individuals. The relief items were loaded in four pick up trucks.

“Bicolanos really know the effects of ashfall and this could happen not just once because there is a possibility of a more hazardous eruption,” Villar added.

Since Jan. 12, Taal volcano has remained at alert level 4 which means a hazardous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days.

