Bicol solons urge Senate to pass bill creating permanent evacuation centers

MANILA, Philippines — Two lawmakers from the Bicol Region — where restive Mayon Volcano has forced 20,000 residents to flee their homes — are appealing to the Senate to prioritize a bill establishing permanent evacuation centers in the locality of every local government.

The two lawmakers — Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda — have already filed House Bill No. 7354 aimed at doing just that. The bill, which got the support of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, passed its third and final reading last March.

“The approval of this bill is of paramount importance in safeguarding the lives and well-being of our communities,” Co, the chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, said.

“The traditional practice of utilizing public schools as evacuation centers falls short in providing the necessary facilities to accommodate evacuees effectively. We must prioritize the safety of our people without compromising their education.”

Salceda, chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, also stressed the importance of the bill, saying: “The establishment of these evacuation centers will enhance our preparedness and resilience in the face of environmental challenges. We must prioritize the approval of this bill to provide the necessary infrastructure that can adequately support our communities during calamities.”

The bill directs the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and local chief executives to identify priority areas that need evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC will also work with both the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Science and Technology to design and construct disaster-proof evacuation centers.

At the Senate, there are at least six similar measures, but all are pending at the committee level. The Senate can resume deliberating the measures only after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 24 — when Congress resumes session.

The need for permanent evacuation centers was highlighted by Mayon’s recent activity. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has already raised Alert Level 3 in its vicinity due to an increase in rockfall incidents and the possible movement of magma.

Last Friday, the spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense, Diego Mariano, said that the government should identify areas that people living near Mayon Volcano could rush to in case of heightened activities.

Co seconded this, saying the bill would protect a lot of lives in the area.

“We need to take immediate action to protect the lives and welfare of our communities in vulnerable areas. By establishing permanent evacuation centers, we can ensure the safety and well-being of our people when faced with disasters,” he added.

