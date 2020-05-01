Bicol’s COVID-19 cases rise to 43

LEGAZPI CITY — A 57-year-old woman from Legazpi City, a close contact of a village official who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has also contracted the coronavirus disease, the Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol reported on Friday night.

The patient, the 43rd case in the region, first experienced symptoms on April 8, according to DOH.

Her contact, Bicol’s 37th case and a village official at Victory Village, tested positive on Thursday (April 28).

As of this writing, Legazpi City has 16 recorded cases of COVID-19.

After a day under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), Mayor Noel Rosal said in a post on social media that the Inter-Agency Task Force has approved the city’s and the Albay Mayors’ League’s request to revert back to Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

Rosal has repeatedly said that the city is not yet ready to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

