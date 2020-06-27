Bicol’s COVID-19 tally crosses 100 mark

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Bicol crossed the 100 mark as the region recorded eight new cases on Saturday, its highest day-on-day increase to date, according to the Department of Health.

Masbate recorded its first two cases when two Aroroy town residents returning from Metro Manila tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

Canaman town in Camarines Sur also recorded its first COVID-19 case when a uniformed government employee, who was exposed to a known COVID-19 patient also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a 1-year-old boy in Naga City was among the new patients, making him the second youngest COVID-19 patient in the region after an 11-month-old patient in Ligao City, Albay.

According to DOH, the boy and a 60-year-old man from Naga City both had exposure to the COVID-19 patients who arrived from Naic town in Cavite on June 14.

Matnog town in Sorsogon also logged its first case in more than a month.

A 30-year-old man, who had a history of travel in Tondo, Manila became Matnog’s second case.

DOH did not specify the patient’s day of arrival in Matnog.

Balatan town in Camarines Sur also logged its first case, a Hatid Probinsiya beneficiary, who arrived through the Philippine National Railways (PNR) on Thursday. The same train was boarded by Pasacao’s second case of COVID-19.

