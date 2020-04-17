Bicol’s second testing center to open in Naga City

GUINOBATAN, Albay—Less than three weeks after the testing center in Legazpi City opened to conduct independent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests, a new testing center in Naga City is set to open.

Noemi Bron, Department of Health (DOH) Bicol’s health education and promotions officer, said that the GeneXpert machine in Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in Naga City is the same machine used for TB multidrug resistance (MDR) testing.

“There’s still no guidelines on GeneXpert testing but yes, BMC is one of the testing centers identified that can do that kind of testing,” Bron confirmed to Inquirer on Friday.

Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion announced through his social media that after acquiring accreditation from Research Institute for Tropical Medicine’s (RITM) Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Reference Laboratory (ARSRL) for GeneXpert Systems, the city has approved the purchase of Xpert COVID-19 test kits.

Inquirer tried to reach out to Naga City for information on the number of testing kits to be purchased, but the city’s information office has yet to give further details.

Bron said that like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the machine for Xpert testing can be administered within 45 minutes.

The Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory in Legazpi City uses one PCR machine, letting the center perform 30 tests a day.

As of this writing, the number of confirmed cases in Naga City is three, with one recovered and one death.

