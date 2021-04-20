Biden expected to meet all Asean leaders this year– envoy

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet all the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) this year once the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic situation gets better, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said on Tuesday.

Romualdez made the statement when asked if Biden would also meet President Rodrigo Duterte and other Asean leaders following his meeting with Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“Right now, I think President Biden is only meeting a few world leaders obviously because of the situation. But I understand that towards the end of this year, as states get better, President Biden I think is expected to meet all the Asean leaders,” Romualdez said during a virtual Palace press briefing.

“I’m not sure where, I guess, it would probably be in Brunei where there’s going to be a leaders’ summit. But all of these are still being planned out and we have no definite word about it,” he added.

Brunei holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Asean, which also includes Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Asean said it was looking forward to working with the Biden administration in strengthening the strategic partnership between the bloc and the US, and cooperation to speed up global economic recovery and to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the press release issued by the chairman of the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in January, the Asean foreign ministers said they also look forward to the next meeting between leaders of the Asean and the US and between them and their US counterpart.

“In view of the recent inauguration of the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris, we look forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Asean and the United States (US) for the region’s peace, security, stability and prosperity,” the Asean foreign ministers said.

“We further look forward to our cooperation in promoting and strengthening multilateralism and international cooperation, to accelerate global economic recovery and to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic,” they added.