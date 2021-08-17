Biden: ‘I stand squarely behind’ US pullout from Afghanistan

[embedded content]

President Joe Biden defends the US pullout of Afghanistan, saying he stands by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” he says in a televised address from the White House. US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected even as he defended his decision to withdraw troops. “I always promised the American people that I will be straight with you. The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” Biden says