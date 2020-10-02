Trending Now

Biden tests negative for coronavirus

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Biden tests negative for coronavirus

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 29, 2020 US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. - President Trump announced early on October 2, 2020, that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine after they were both found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 29, 2020 US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. - President Trump announced early on October 2, 2020, that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine after they were both found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

In this file photo taken on September 29, 2020 US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden take part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

WILMINGTON, United States — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday he has tested negative for coronavirus, three days after his debate with Donald Trump, who has contracted the illness.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden said. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes before, his doctor Kevin O’Connor issued a statement via the former vice president’s campaign about the negative result.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” O’Connor said.

FEATURED STORIES


For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top