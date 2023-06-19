Biden: US-China relations on the ‘right trail’

PALO ALTO, California — U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he thinks relations between the United States and China are on the “right trail,” but he did not think progress was made during a rare trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“We’re on the right trail here,” Biden said of U.S.-China relations. Asked by reporters whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, “I don’t feel, you know, it’s been made.”
Biden, however, praised Blinken and said “he did a hell of a job.”
China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry so it doesn’t veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.
