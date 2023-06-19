Biden: US-China relations on the ‘right trail’

Trending Now

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Connecticut, U.S., June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/FILE PHOTO

PALO ALTO, California — U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he thinks relations between the United States and China are on the “right trail,” but he did not think progress was made during a rare trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We’re on the right trail here,” Biden said of U.S.-China relations. Asked by reporters whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, “I don’t feel, you know, it’s been made.”

Biden, however, praised Blinken and said “he did a hell of a job.”

China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry so it doesn’t veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.

