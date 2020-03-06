BIDV offers assistance to customers amid COVID-19 outbreak

HANOI, Vietnam, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BIDV launched two credit packages worth over VND20,000 billion for corporate customers and VND5 trillion for individuals who are affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).



BIDV Trading Counter

Particularly, on 21 February 2020 launched a credit package worth VND20,000 billion and USD100 million for existing business customers operating in the areas affected by COVID-19. BIDV will cut lending rate for business customers by at least 1 percent p.a. for loans denominated in Vietnam dong (VND) and by 0.5 percent p.a. for loans in USD compared to the latest same-term lending rates. The package is valid until 30 June 2020 or the budget is fully disbursed.

BIDV also offered a package of VND5000 billion for individual customers which will last until 30 April 2020 or until the budget is fully disbursed as well as introducing preferential policies in lending rates, savings and e-banking services. Customers are able to take BIDV loans for production and trading of agricultural products such as dragon fruits, watermelons, jackfruits and bananas as well as several aquatic products like tra fishes, basa fishes and catfishes. The package also includes support for operators of restaurants and hotels, while aiding those with trade activities with China. Under the package, customers will enjoy a fixed interest rate of 5.5 percent p.a. in a maximum four months since the first disbursement.

BIDV, among other banks, has quickly encouraged customers to make transactions via e-channels such as BIDV Smartbanking and BIDV Online. To support customers in converting from bank counter to e-channels, BIDV will refund 100% transaction fees on BIDV SmartBanking and BIDV Online for new users registering for these services with a total budget of VND2.46 billion. The fees will be refunded to customers’ registered account on a monthly basis.

Moreover, customers making deposits via BIDV SmartBanking or BIDV Online will enjoy extra 0.2% p.a. interest rate for all saving terms compared to interest rate quoted at BIDV transaction offices. BIDV will continue on the policy of no registration fee and no maintainance fee for BIDV Online and BIDV SmartBanking users.

BIDV Online and BIDV SmartBanking provide a wide range of services including money transfer, online savings, bill payments, QR payment, and mobile top-up. Newly added functions which include air/train/tour ticket booking, hotel booking, shopping via Vnshop have met customers’ daily needs.

