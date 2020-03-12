Biffy Clyro Have Announced An Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 12, 2020

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have announced their live return to Australia, but you’ll be waiting a little while to see them – early next year specifically, with the band unveiling a trio of dates for January 2021.

The announcement comes fresh from the news the band will release ninth studio album A Celebration of Endings in May of this year, having shared singles ‘Instant History’ and ‘End Of’ thus far. The Rich Costey-produced record follows last year’s Balance, Not Symmetry, the soundtrack to the film of the same name co-written by the band’s Simon Neil.

“This is a very forward-looking album from a personal perspective and a societal perspective,” Neil has commented on the forthcoming album, slated for release Friday, 15th May.

“The title is about seeing the joy in things changing, rather than the sadness. Change means progression and evolution. You can retain everything you loved before, but let’s lose the bad shit. It’s about trying to take back control.”

Check out tour dates below.

Biffy Clyro ‘A Celebration of Endings’ Australian Tour 2021

Thursday, 14th January

Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane

Friday, 15th January

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 16th January

Forum Theatre, Melbourne