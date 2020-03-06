“Big Bang ex-member Seungri to enlist in military on March 9”

Seungri, a former member of Korean boy group Big Bang, will begin his mandatory military service on Monday, March 9.

The 29-year-old Seungri, born Lee Seung-hyun, will begin his five-week training program at the 6th Infantry Division in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a report by the Korea Herald, a Seoul-based English language paper, said.

However, due to the outbreak of the new novel coronavirus in South Korea, enlistment ceremonies have been suspended until further notice.

Seungri reportedly received his notification of his mandatory service last February 4, amid the ongoing trial on several charges against him, including overseas gambling and arranging prostitution.

With his enlistment, the trial will be handed over to the Korean military court system.

“We will work with the Prosecutors’ Office to have a fair and consistent trial. We will consider civil court results and progress in the case in conducting the trial,” the Military Manpower Administration had said in February.

Seungri will serve 18 months and seven days, is expected to be discharged by September 16, 2021.

He was supposed to start his mandatory military service in 2019 but was delayed due to court trials over the allegations that he solicited prostitutes for foreign men investing in his business back in 2015.

He eventually announced his retirement from the entertainment industry, but maintained innocence from all the accusations.