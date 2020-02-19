Big-crowd events deemed safe with precautions

MANILA, Philippines — Organizing and attending public events despite the threat of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is all right as long as precautionary measures are observed, the Departments of Health (DOH), Tourism (DOT), and the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

“The DOH, DILG and DOT would like to assure everyone that it is safe to organize and attend public gatherings, meetings and festivals, as long as all precautionary measures identified by the DOH are observed,” the statement said.

Among the safety precautions recommended by the agency are frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water; using hand sanitizer and alcohol if soap and water are not available; practising cough etiquette by covering one’s mouth and nose with tissue paper when coughing and sneezing; taking multivitamins and lots of water to boost immunity; practising safe food preparation; and thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

In a Feb. 7 advisory, the DOH “strongly urge(d) the public to avoid attending, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees.”

The advisory resulted in the cancellation or postponement of several events, including concerts topbilled by international stars.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the latest advisory bodes well for the MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) sector, a major contributor of tourism revenues and jobs.The DOT chief however asked planners and organizers to be “more circumspect” and to implement the guidelines set by the DOH.

According to Puyat, the DOT would also push through in March its first-ever monthlong nationwide mall sale to drum up domestic tourism amid the Covid-19 scare.

Ten retailers have confirmed their nationwide participation in the event: SM, Ayala Malls, Megaworld, Vista Land, Robinsons, Stores Specialists Inc., Shangri-La Plaza, Power Plant, Ortigas & Company, and The Araneta Group.

According to DOT, in 2018, shopping was the the most common activity among tourists, at 38 percent, followed by sightseeing at 30.5 percent.

