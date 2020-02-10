Big Pineapple’s Juicy AF 2020 Lineup Is Here

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 11, 2020

The Sunshine Coast’s Big Pineapple has unveiled its juicy AF 2020 lineup, led by the likes of Hilltop Hoods, The Amity Affliction and Alison Wonderland in her only Australian show of 2020.

The event’s roster also features the likes of Dune Rats, English producer Example, G Flip, Kingswood, Odette, Thelma Plum and bushels more!

This year’s event will be taking place in Woombye’s lush pineapple fields on Saturday, 30th May – making it the perfect send off before festivals start to slow down for the winter months.

Catch the full lineup for the Big Pineapple’s 2020 lineup below.

[embedded content]

Big Pineapple 2020 Lineup

Hilltop Hoods

Alison Wonderland (Only 2020 Aus Show)

The Amity Affliction

Dune Rats

Example (UK)

G Flip

Kingswood

Odette

Thelma Plum

Winston Surfshirt

Kwame

Cxloe

Jessb (NZ)

Nyxen

Kyle Lionhart

Bootleg Rascal

A Swayze & The Ghosts

Roland Tings

Death By Denim

Jawbreakers

Gold Member

Mady Mooda

Jack Botts

The Jensens

First Beige

Forrest Run

Triple J Unearthed Winner

Big Pineapple 2020

Tickets on sale 9am AEST Thursday, 13th February

Saturday, 30th May

Pineapple Fields, Woombye

Tickets: Moshtix