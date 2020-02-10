Big Pineapple’s Juicy AF 2020 Lineup Is Here

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 11, 2020
The Sunshine Coast’s Big Pineapple has unveiled its juicy AF 2020 lineup, led by the likes of Hilltop Hoods, The Amity Affliction and Alison Wonderland in her only Australian show of 2020.
The event’s roster also features the likes of Dune Rats, English producer Example, G Flip, Kingswood, Odette, Thelma Plum and bushels more!
This year’s event will be taking place in Woombye’s lush pineapple fields on Saturday, 30th May – making it the perfect send off before festivals start to slow down for the winter months.
Catch the full lineup for the Big Pineapple’s 2020 lineup below.
Big Pineapple 2020 Lineup
Hilltop Hoods
Alison Wonderland (Only 2020 Aus Show)
The Amity Affliction
Dune Rats
Example (UK)
G Flip
Kingswood
Odette
Thelma Plum
Winston Surfshirt
Kwame
Cxloe
Jessb (NZ)
Nyxen
Kyle Lionhart
Bootleg Rascal
A Swayze & The Ghosts
Roland Tings
Death By Denim
Jawbreakers
Gold Member
Mady Mooda
Jack Botts
The Jensens
First Beige
Forrest Run
Triple J Unearthed Winner
Big Pineapple 2020
Tickets on sale 9am AEST Thursday, 13th February
Saturday, 30th May
Pineapple Fields, Woombye
Tickets: Moshtix