Big Scary Announce New Album ‘Me And You’, Share Two New Singles

Big Scary have announced the release of their upcoming fifth album, Me And You. The new record arrives barely 18 months after the release of Daisy, which itself was preceded by a five-year wait.

Set for release on 23rd September, Me And You will be released just weeks before the duo (comprising Tom Iansek and Joanna Syme) head out on a run of Australian tour dates. Upon announcing these tour dates back in June, the pair had hinted an “exciting surprise” would arrive beforehand.

Big Scary – ‘Real Love (Live At The Brunswick Ballroom)’

The first tastes of the new record have come by way of the newly-released double single, ‘Real Love’/’Devotion’. To complement their respective releases, Big Scary have also unveiled a live recording of the former, performed at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom, complete with string section and choir full of familiar faces.

“We chose to make a lush, live video of ‘Real Love’ instead of an official music video – it somehow felt more romantic and intimate,” the band explained.

“We filmed at the Brunswick Ballroom, with a 6-piece string section, and roped in some musical buddies for the choir (Maple Glider, Cool Sounds, Nat Vazer, Partner Look and David M. Western). The audio engineer Isaac Barter did such an amazing job it almost sounds like the album version!”

As the new singles infer, Me And You serves as something of a comedown to what Big Scary provided with Daisy. While their previous album saw the pair have fun with their music as they experimented and even ventured into rock-opera territory, Me And You sees them exploring the other side again, with synths replaced by pianos, string arrangements brought to the forefront, and the acoustic guitar bringing listeners back to the duo’s early days.

Me And You is set for release on 23rd September.

Big Scary – Me And You

F.A. Firefly Asking Right All To Pieces Lonely Age In My View Goodbye Earle Street Devotion Real Love You Won’t Always

Big Scary – 2022 Australian Tour

Thursday, 13th October – The Factory Theatre, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Friday, 14th October – Republic Bar, nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 15th October – Jive, Kaurna Country/Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 19th October – The Triffid, Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 21st October – Theatre Royal, Dja Dja Wurrung Country/Castlemaine, VIC

Saturday, 22nd October – Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

