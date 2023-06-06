Big Star’s Jody Stephens Is Touring Australia With His Band Those Pretty Wrongs in August

Founding Big Star drummer Jody Stephens will tour Australia in August with his band Those Pretty Wrongs, which is comprised of Stephens alongside guitarist Luther Russell. The duo will play six shows, which are being advertised as “a celebration of the music of Big Star.”

Stephens and Russell will kick off the the tour at Meeniyan Town Hall on Saturday, 5th August, before playing at the Great Club in Sydney the following evening. They’ll bring the tour to Eltham Hotel on Wednesday, 9th August and Stranded in Brisbane the next night. That weekend, they’ll play a pair of shows in Melbourne. Tickets are on sale this Friday (June 9).

Watch Those Pretty Wrongs Play Big Star’s ‘Thirteen’

[embedded content]

Stephens co-founded power pop legends Big Star in 1971, and played on all four of their albums: 1972 debut #1 Record, 1974’s Radio City, 1978’s Third and 2005’s In Space. Following the deaths of Following the deaths of Chris Bell in 1978 and both Alex Chilton and Andy Hummel in 2010, Stephens is the only surviving member of the band’s classic lineup.

Those Pretty Wrongs released their debut 7″ via Burger Records in 2015, with whom they also released 2019 LP Zed for Zulu. The band’s most recent album, Holiday Camp, was released in March this year. Typically, the band’s sets draw on both their original material as well as Big Star classics.

Those Pretty Wrongs 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 5th August – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan

Sunday, 6th August – Great Club, Sydney

Wednesday, 9th August – Eltham Hotel, Eltham

Thursday, 10th August – Stranded, Brisbane

Saturday, 12th August – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne

Sunday, 13th August – Memo Music Hall, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Friday, 9th June

