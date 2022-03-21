Big Thief Announce November Australian Tour

Big Thief will be back in Australia this November, touring their latest album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.

The New York band’s previous visit to Australia was in December 2017. They were scheduled to return in 2020 in the wake of their two 2019 releases, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, but the tour was ultimately cancelled.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You came out in February 2022. Pitchfork hailed Adrianne Lenker and co.’s fifth album as a “20-song epic of kaleidoscopic invention, striking beauty, and wigged-out humour, rambling far beyond the bounds of their previous work.”

Lenker leads the band alongside guitarist and co-songwriter Buck Meek, drummer James Krivchenia and bass player Max Oleartchik. Krivchenia produced Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, making it Big Thief’s first album without producer Andrew Sarlo. Sarlo did, however, mix the single ‘Simulation Swarm’ and the album track ‘Flower of Blood’.

The November tour includes theatres shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, all of which are considerably bigger than the venues Big Thief played on their last visit.

Big Thief 2022 Australian Tour

Monday, 21st November – Astor Theatre, Perth WA – Tickets

Wednesday, 23rd November – The Forum, Melbourne VIC – Tickets

Sunday, 27th November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – Tickets

Wednesday, 30th November – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD – Tickets

Exclusive Love Police pre-sale: Friday, 25th March, 10am AEST. General public on-sale: Tuesday, 29th March, 9am AEST. More info here.

