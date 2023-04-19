BIG WETT Announces Debut EP ‘PU$$Y’ and Shares Latest Single

BIG WETT is back with a big announcement. The Melbourne club-pop artist has delivered ‘BAGS’, a brand new single, together with the announcement of her forthcoming debut EP.

Dubbed PU$$Y, the rising star’s first ever extended play will be reaching our ears on Friday, 22nd September via London indie label, Play It Again Sam.

BIG WETT – ‘BAGS’

[embedded content]

According to a press statement, the EP is “inspired by the dark, sweaty-walled depths of sticky nightclub floors, neon-lit strip clubs and drag shows” and promises to be packed with “euphoric expressions of uninhibited queer pride, femme power and sexual empowerment”.

Like previous single ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’, freshie ‘BAGS’ – short for “Bitches Ain’t Got Shit” – was co-produced by Confidence Man’s Reggie Goodchild.

“‘BAGS’ came about one drunken night,” BIG WETT shares in a press statement. “[It’s] reminiscent of [the Black Eyed Peas Song] ‘My Humps’. Love the obnoxious horns and the 90’s R&B groove”.

The new single and EP news comes hot on the heels of BIG WETT being announced on the blockbuster lineup for Splendour In The Grass 2023 alongside Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and loads more.

You can take her new single ‘BAGS’ for a spin above.

Further Reading

BIG WETT Releases New Single ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’, Produced By Confidence Man

The Best Innovators at BIGSOUND 2022

Splendour in the Grass 2023: Lizzo, Flume, Mumford & Sons and More