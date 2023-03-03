BIG WETT Releases New Single ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’, Produced By Confidence Man

Melbourne club pop artist BIG WETT has released a new single titled ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’. It’s her third offical single, following ‘EAT MY ASS’ and ‘BIG DICK’, both of which dropped in 2022. ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’ was co-produced by Confidence Man’s Reggie Goodchild.

The release comes alongside the news of BIG WETT signing to label Play It Again Sam (PIAS), which houses artists like Lykke Li, Editors, and Connie Constance. There’s a music video to go along with the single, directed by Lewis Stephenson (Goodchild’s real name).

BIG WETT: ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’

[embedded content]

“Having the ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’ is a state of mind, not a competition,” BIG WETT said of the new release. “It’s the new club anthem because everyone has the ‘NUMBER 1 PUSSY’. This song is for the gays, theys, and gals to relate to and claim, and for the boys to bow down to.”

BIG WETT has a couple of appearances locked in over the coming weeks: she’ll be hosting a Mardis Gras party at Sydney’s Vic on the Park as part of WorldPride on Saturday, 4th March, and Pitch Music & Arts Festival in mid-March, which she’ll play alongside Four Tet and Helena Hauff.

BIG WETT Tour Dates

Saturday, 4th March – Vic on the Park, Sydney

Friday, 10th March to Tuesday, 14th March – Pitch Music & Arts Festival

Tickets available for Pitch Music & Arts Festival via Humantix. Entry is free to BIG WETT’s Vic on the Park show, but you will need to register via Oztix.

