Biggest and brightest Kapuso stars banner online fundraising concert tonight

Continuing to bring their support for those afflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, GMA Network brings “Bayanihan Musikahan,” the online fundraising concert series initiated by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. This happens tonight at 8 p.m. on the network’s official Facebook page.

The biggest and brightest Kapuso stars in the music industry will join the final “Musikahan Huntahan” segment this season, bannered by Asia’s Pop Diva Julie Anne San Jose, internationally-acclaimed singing sensation Aicelle Santos, Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista, and Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha.

Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha

San Jose is one of the country’s most accomplished singer-songwriters with a string of chart-topping hits. At the young age of 20, she received the “Diamond Record Award” from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. Last year, she was hailed as the Philippine Movie Press Club Female Pop Artist of the Year and received the Awit Awards for Album of the Year and Best Collaboration Performance. She is currently the Music Ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and a host of GMA’s all-original reality singing competition, “The Clash.”

Santos, on the other hand, has conquered the global stage as Gigi in the London production of “Miss Saigon” and as the country’s representative in Beijing’s Asian Culture Carnival. She also stepped in the iconic role of Elsa in “Himala: Isang Musikal,” from which she was recognized as the Most Outstanding Female Lead from the Gawad Buhay Awards in 2019. She is currently a mainstay on GMA’s variety show, “All-Out Sundays,” and a judge in the network’s singing kids competition, “Centerstage.”

Over the years, Christian Bautista has garnered awards as a singer, a recording artist, and a model public figure. In 2003, his self-titled multi-platinum album with hits such as “The Way You Look at Me” and “Hands to Heaven” gained popularity not just in the Philippines but all over Southeast Asia including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. He is also a mainstay on All-Out Sundays and a judge on The Clash.

A distinguished figure in the Philippine music industry, Lani Misalucha has dipped her feet into pop, rock, jazz, soul, rhythm and blues, and operatic arias. She has held a series of successful concerts, establishing her career as one of the most versatile and standout performers in the country. She is a judge on The Clash.

The Bayanihan Musikahan concert has raised over P75 million and has given aid to thousands of homeless families, patients and medical personnel, as well as music production staff financially displaced by the pandemic.

The proceeds were used to provide hot meals to homeless individuals temporarily housed in several colleges and universities, patients and medical personnel of quarantine centers and hospitals. These were also used to distribute food packs to residents of urban poor communities within the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, as well as Cebu City, and to the indigenous communities such as the Dumagat Tribe on Polillo Island and the Teduray Tribe in Sultan Kudarat.

All donation links are on www.facebook.com/bayanihanmusikahan/ and will be active until May 30. NR