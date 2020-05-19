TAIPEI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Bigo Live, a global leading livestreaming platform and Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers are pleased to announce a virtual music festival – Cloud Clubbing: The Epic Marathon – for cloud clubbers on 23 May 2020 evening till the early morn on 24 May 2020, featuring an extensive line-up of DJs from the Asia-Pacific region.



Bigo Live And Razer Kick It Up A Notch With Music Festival Following Cloud Clubbing Success

The Singapore unicorns have jointly curated a set of 19 DJs from Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore and Japan, including major festival act and headliner Rave Republic, who was amongst the top 100 DJs in the world in 2019, having played in major music festivals in Asia, South America and Africa. Viewers can tune in to their favourite DJs’ streams from 5pm (GMT+8) till late to share in the revelries.

Fans can expect to get their groove on with the likes of popular homegrown DJs such as DJ LENA, DJ Liang Liang, DJ Bang Bang and DJ Weiwei as they deliver exciting spins live from their homes. Regular performer on Bigo Live DJ LENA said, “The recent months have been strange because many people have to stay home and cannot enjoy their favourite music at the nightclub with friends, especially those outside Taiwan. I am excited that Bigo Live and Razer are collaborating for Cloud Clubbing: The Epic Marathon. It is my pleasure to perform EDM mixes, which is what I love, for people all around the world.”

Bigo Live and Razer’s highly popular cloud clubbing sets have been well-received by DJs and viewers globally who enjoy the digital interaction made possible by Bigo Live’s streams and in-stream chats, no matter where they are. The music festival is a natural progression to celebrate unity and encourage positive social contact.

Previous sessions brought enjoyment to over 1.3m online viewers in Southeast Asia alone. The first ever cloud clubbing experience down under also saw a viewership of 270,000 online partygoers.

Send Virtual Gifts through Bigo Live with Razer Gold

Razer Gold, the largest independent virtual credit for games and entertainment in the world, provides an offline-to-online payment platform that acts as a touchpoint for consumers to connect. During the stream, partygoers are able to purchase Razer Gold and utilize it to send virtual gifts and stickers.

To enjoy the streams, please download Bigo Live, and refer to the following list for the full schedule and DJ IDs.

Time (GMT +8) Featured DJ Bigo Live ID to follow 1700 DJ Spooth DjSpooth 1730 DJ Shu 433814632 1800 DJ Chasedown 433322271 1830 DJ Migs djmigs 1900 Arlen Jade Arlenjade8 1930 M4SONIC M4SONIC 2000 DJ Bang Bang LuckyBoy 1K58618518 2030 Krave KRAVE 2100 Cherish X Jose A Djcherish 2130 KENSHU xxkenshuxx 2200 Rave Republic (Stas) Raverepublic 2230 DJ Mune djmunejp 2300 Liang Liang Moon 408199865 2330 Rave Republic (Matt) Raverepublic 0000 (24 May) SAKURA 29174778 0030 SFORLA djsforla 0100 DJ SHIBUCHIN 413261319 0130 DJ LENA LENA1017TW 0200 EKO ekomusicsg

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

Download the Bigo Live app here: https://bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/bigoliveapp

About Razer

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 80 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine and Singapore, Razer has 16 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

About DJ LENA

DJ LENA is a proud homegrown Taiwanese electronic music producer and DJ who has played for Taichung’s nightclub Xcube and many nation-wide festivals before. She learned her DJ skills from DJ Dusa, another popular Taiwanese DJ. LENA’s musical style leans towards various genres, including trap, dubstep, hip hop and house music, but what makes her mixes special is her incorporation of the electronic dance music style into her tracks, making for an ethereal sensory experience.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200519/2805420-1?lang=0