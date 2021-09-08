Bigo Live Celebrates International Literacy Day with Educational Discussions to Raise Awareness on an International Level

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bigo Live , a global leader in live streaming and entertainment, is honored to celebrate International Literacy Day today, September 8, by hosting a Literacy Day Live House dedicated to education professionals, parents, and students, covering a wide array of topics as well as question and answer sessions. Panelists will speak candidly about overcoming learning challenges and obstacles. Additionally, Bigo Live will donate $10,000 to a literacy organization to help end illiteracy and provide equal learning opportunities and access to every child.

“Literacy is a vital skill for any child and adolescent to achieve success in adulthood however there are approximately 773 million children and adults in the world who lack basic literacy skills. In the US alone, an estimated 25 million children cannot read proficiently,” said Lynette Yang, General Manager of Bigo Live America, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil. “Our mission at Bigo Live is to create an inclusive platform that serves not only as entertainment, but also educational.”

According to statistics, 34 percent of children entering kindergarten lack the basic skills needed to learn how to read. 65 percent of 4th graders read below grade level, contributing to 8,000 students dropping out of high school every day. Additionally, it is estimated that only 37 percent of students graduate high school at or above reading proficiency.

