BIGO Live Kicks Off Game Streaming in The U.S as The Official Sponsor and Live Streaming Partner for Fortnite Box Fighting Championship

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global leader in live streaming, BIGO Live , announced today that it will tap into the gaming vertical in the U.S. with the launch of Gaming House 2020, where Bigo Live can provide a platform for gaming giants to access mainstream audiences typically outside of their reach.



Watch Box Fighting Championship Fortnite Tournament on Bigo Live

Currently live until August 2, the initiative launched with a Bigo Live streaming tournament event hosted by Box Fighting Championship featuring a large-scale Fortnite tournament with many household names in the esport community, including The Fortnite Guy and partners at Kungarna, The Tournament scoreboard is managed by Repeat.gg ,

The large-scale tournament event hosts streamers who compete in ruthless battle royales on Fortnite. Gamers that stream their Fortnite escapades on Bigo Live have a chance to win weekly prizes totaling $5,000. Well known Fortnite streamers are participating in the event including members of Kungarna, an esports organization led by The Fortnite Guy, the Internet’s premiere Fortnite streamer.

BIGO Live users can watch the event by going into the app and locating the “tournament” icon in the new Games section. Gamers and followers can interact outside of the stream using BIGO Live’s unique features that allow them to share posts, images, and videos with each other.

“It goes without saying that there is an enormous streaming community in the gaming space and BIGO Live is excited to provide another platform for streamers to broadcast on mobile and interact with their viewers at the same time,” said Mike Ong, Vice President of BIGO Technology. “It is an important milestone for BIGO Live to roll out a gaming initiative in the U.S. and to do so now when so many people need human connections during isolation. Gaming is the great unifier and the ability to stream with friends and followers on their phones creates memorable and exciting experiences without having to go anywhere.”

BIGO Live launched a pilot of this program in the U.S. in May and received nearly a half-million viewers. Featured influencer, The Fortnite Guy, garnered almost 3,000 concurrent viewers and through the course of one month managed to accumulate over 30,000 followers on BIGO Live.

“BIGO Live provides a unique opportunity for game streamers,” continued Mr. Ong. “Audiences can award them with gifts that can ultimately be transferred into real currency. Game streamers can monetize their activities simply by doing what they do best: engage with their audiences and stream all of their gaming antics.”

To participate in the tournament, game streamers will need to sign up on Repeat.gg and download the BIGO Live app. When they are ready to stream, they will need to announce it to their audiences and stream their Fortnite play for at least two hours collectively a week. Audiences can watch the tournament by logging onto the Bigo Live app and tapping the icon named “BFC” ft. Fortnite in the Games section.

Streamers can stream gameplay via Bigo Live Connector . For collaboration inquiries, reach out to usabigolive@gmail.com .

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. BIGO Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, BIGO Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

Download the BIGO Live app here .

About Box Fighting Championship

Box Fighting Championship Fortnite Tournament provides fast-paced action with high tier mechanical shooting and playmaking which will be entertaining for the casual and competitive Fortnite audience.

About The Fortnite Guy

Professional player who started his career in Overwatch playing for team Splyce, 2019 started the organization known as Kungarna featuring top players at the World’s Cup. Breakout play by the players launched the small organization to Tier 1 status within one year. The Fortnite Guy also hosts a successful channel and oversees a community of over 30k micro influencers and 15 signed professional players with combined win earnings of over 800k within the last year.

About Repeat.gg

Repeat.gg creates the world’s largest automated tournaments for cash and prizes in gaming. Players of all skill levels can participate in cash and prize tournaments from around the world.

