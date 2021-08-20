KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bigo Live, the global leading live streaming platform, today announced the official launch of Bigo Marketplace, a new e-commerce initiative aimed at helping local Malaysian micro-enterprises and small and midsize businesses (SMBs) leverage the platform’s growing user base to increase brand exposure and facilitate sales conversions.



Bigo Live launches e-commerce initiative, Bigo Marketplace, to help drive social commerce growth in Malaysia

The launch follows the conclusion of Bigo Live’s first e-commerce online marketplace event, Bigo Pasar Malam, where Bigo Live users were able to participate in livestream sales sessions simulating the Malaysian night market experience. Held on 30 July and 6 August 2021, Bigo Pasar Malam saw over 100 Bigo Live broadcasters offering products for sale from their own businesses. These products ranged from clothing, snacks, gadgets, accessories, homeware, as well as cosmetic and skincare products.

With Bigo Marketplace, Bigo Live has launched a new feature called “Shop” on the Bigo Live app which users and broadcasters alike can access for an easier and convenient shopping experience. The “Shop” feature is currently available to vendors who have already signed on to the Bigo Marketplace program and enables them to direct Bigo Live users to their brand or product’s website during their livestreaming sessions. As the “Shop” feature is currently in its Beta stage, it is currently available to registered users, broadcasters, and vendors.



“Malaysia is among the top e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia. Following the success of Bigo Pasar Malam, where the event drew in between around 150,000 to 200,000 views for our vendors during each session, and observing certain vendors who managed to sell more than 100 items within 2 hours, we decided to launch Bigo Marketplace as we recognised the potential of livestreaming as a key contributor to Malaysia’s e-commerce industry,” Bigo Live spokesperson said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted and disrupted the traditional commerce and transactions that existed in the pre-pandemic years. Despite that, Malaysia’s e-commerce industry has observed a growth trajectory that has been accelerated by the pandemic, with the industry projected to reach US$11 billion by 2025. Leveraging on this growth, Bigo Live has expanded its product offerings to include pan-entertainment offerings such as e-commerce in its efforts to solidify its community-first approach in providing value to its users and spreading positivity, joy, and hope during the pandemic.

“Here at Bigo Live, we are committed to providing our users with engaging and meaningful content that not only entertains but also give back to the community through curated content that help Malaysian businesses through this difficult period. With Bigo Marketplace, we not only want to look after our growing ecosystem of content creators but also provide business owners with an additional platform to generate income and exposure for their businesses,” Bigo Live spokesperson added.

Bigo Marketplace is the first of many initiatives lined up that are aimed to uplift the community. Bigo Pasar Malam continues every Friday from 9pm – 11pm MYT on Bigo Live. By offering the best deals and promotions to users, Bigo Marketplace will connect local communities and businesses by providing a holistic and convenient shopping experience that is accessible from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

To sign up for Bigo Live’s Bigo Marketplace, please download the Bigo Live app here and express your interest by registering here.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.