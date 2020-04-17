Bigo Live, Razer and Zouk Extends Cloud Clubbing Sets for Southeast Asian Party-goers

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The livestreaming platform BIGO LIVE, together with Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers and Zouk Group, Singapore’s foremost clubbing institution is proud to announce additional sets to the highly popular cloud clubbing series enjoyed by over 1.16m viewers to date. The upcoming set will play on 18 April, from 10pm (GMT +8) to 12 midnight featuring popular DJ Che’Molly.



BIGO LIVE, Razer and Zouk Group shares details on the upcoming cloud clubbing set for 18 April 2020, open to all Southeast Asian party goers.

In view of the recent circuit breaker in Singapore and similar lockdowns in other Southeast Asian countries, many businesses, including those in the night life have been severely affected. Musicians alike have also been adversely impacted as gigs are cancelled. However, the restrictions in movement does not mean that the fun will end. Musicians and clubbers can now connect online via livestreaming to enjoy music and real-time connections with thousands of others throughout the region.

This is the first time that three (3) major Singapore brands are coming together, banding technology, music and clubbing under the same banner. This collaboration has proven not only to be successful but welcomed by Southeast Asians as they combat mundane routine with a bout of entertainment made possible by technology. The news was very well received by fans and DJs alike across the region and provided a much welcome break.

Users can tune into the upcoming set on 18 April, 10pm (GMT +8) via the BIGO LIVE platform, under the ID: Razer. Regular updates will be posted on the same ID so viewers can always be kept up to date with the latest information.

About BIGO LIVE

Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the livestreaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology which is based in Singapore.

Download the Bigo Live app here: https://bigolive.onelink.me/sG8X/bigoliveth

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 80 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine and Singapore, Razer has 16 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

ABOUT ZOUK GROUP

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia’s best club on DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017, Zouk is Singapore’s foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality. Acquired by Genting Hong Kong in October 2015, Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia’s premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board Genting-owned cruise ship, and soon to come, Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200417/2779754-1?lang=0