BIGSOUND 2020 Confirms It Will Still Be Going Ahead

As we see a complete massacring of festivals and concerts around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brisbane music conference BIGSOUND has assured that its 2020 event will still be going ahead.

Of course, the Fortitude Valley event won’t be going ahead in the way punters might be used to. In an effort to adhere to social distancing requirements, it will go ahead at a reduced capacity. In addition, it will take place over two nights as opposed to the usual four. Finally, the event has been pushed back to October from its original dates in September.

“BIGSOUND has been the leader of conversation and discovery in the Australian music industry for over 18 years and this year we will be forging ahead with a recovery-focussed festival,” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut in a press statement.

“With the culture of our industry under threat from COVID-19, our industrial culture under scrutiny as we face head-on the structural inequities for women, LGBTQI+ and First Nations people, and our culture as a nation under the spotlight as global trends put even more pressure on local artists and local stories, never has it been more essential for BIGSOUND to proceed and succeed.”

The Queensland Minister For The Arts Leeanne Enoch also released a statement, saying that she believes the event will be essential in reviving Brisbane’s live music scene.

“The Palaszczuk Government has provided dedicated support to the music industry as part of our plan for economic recovery and creating jobs in the arts sector,” Enoch said in the statement.

“Beyond our ongoing long-term investment in QMusic, the Queensland Government has implemented more than $42.5 million worth of relief measures to the arts through COVID-19. This includes a recently announced $22.5 million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package offering funding specifically for the live music industry to assist venues to reopen and employ musicians.

“The reactivation of Queensland’s live music industry is highly anticipated and I am confident that

BIGSOUND will play a central role in Queensland’s plan for recovery.”

This news of BIGSOUND going ahead comes less than a day after another big spring event, Listen Out, confirmed that it would not be going ahead in 2020.

Artist applications for BIGSOUND are now open, and due to the condensed capacity, artist application fees have been waived.

BIGSOUND 2020

Delegate passes on sale 9am AEST, Monday, 3rd August

Wednesday, 21st & Thursday, 22nd October

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website