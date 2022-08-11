BIGSOUND 2022 Expands Speaker Lineup With Lauryn Hill Producer Che Pope And More

BIGSOUND 2022 kicks off in less than a month and organisers have unveiled a slew of new additions to the conference speaker lineup.

Leading the announcement is Che Pope, perhaps best known for producing the Grammy-winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill as well as with Kanye West‘s ‘Bound 2’. Pope, formerly the COO of Good Music and the founder of WRKSHP, will be discussing how to “Get Sh*t Done”, drawing on his history and expertise as both a label executive and producer.

Che Pope Discusses Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’

[embedded content]

New keynote speakers include Yanyuwa/Wardaman songwoman Shellie Morris, Uncle Joe Geia, Carissa Nyalu and rapper JK-47, who will discuss navigating the music industry through a First Nations lens. Elsewhere, ARIA and PPCA CEO Annabelle Herd will break down her last 18 months in the role, Support Act will discuss “minimum standards for a mentally healthy music industry” and Montaigne, Tim Shiel, Woodes and more will break down Music3 and the Metaverse.

The new additions join an impressive list of previously-announced names such as MeToo founder Tarana Burke, singer and viral star Rebecca Black, Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski, musician and advocate Jaguar Jonze and UK producer Example.

Meanwhile, BIGSOUND 2022’s live music program features Budjerah, Flowerkid, Dallas Woods, Mia Wray, Teenage Joans and around 180 others. BIGSOUND’s first in-person event since 2019 runs from Tuesday, 6th to Friday, 9th September throughout Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley. You can see the full program for both this year’s festival and conference, and purchase tickets, here.

