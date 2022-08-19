BIGSOUND 2022 Reveals Full Conference And Festival Schedule

BIGSOUND has unveiled the official schedule for its upcoming industry conference and music festival. The news comes just one week after the announcement of another round of speakers for the 2022 conference.

BIGSOUND has expanded even further, adding more than 50 influential industry figures and deal-brokers to the event program. This includes representatives from Apple Music, triple j, Hopeless Records, X Ray Touring, Warner Music, and more.

BIGSOUND 2022 will be its first in-person event since 2019

The team from Apple Music will be visiting Australia from California to demonstrate what has been dubbed “the future of sound”: Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

The festival’s late-night secret shows are also set to return, presented by Amazon Music. Specific lineup details are yet to be announced, but organisers have teased they’ll be “worth staying up way later than you should”.

Set to take place at various locations in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 6th until Friday, 9th September, BIGSOUND’s 21st birthday celebration will spotlight over 180 artists, including Clea and WILSN, who join the bill thanks to triple j Unearthed.

The full conference and festival schedule is available now via the BIGSOUND website, along with full ticketing details and information regarding specific speakers, events, and artists.

BIGSOUND 2022 Showcase Artists

Adam Newling

Adrian Dzvuke

AGUNG MANGO

Alter Boy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Andrew Swift

Andy Golledge

Anesu

Aodhan

Asha Jefferies

Ashwarya

Ayesha Madon

Baby Cool

Banjo Lucia

Beckah Amani

BIG SKEEZ

BIG WETT

Birdz

BLOODMOON

Blusher

Bones and Jones

BOY SODA

Brekky Boy

Bud Rokesky

Budjerah

Bumpy

C.O.F.F.I.N

Caroline & Claude

Chanel Loren

Chloe Dadd

Church & AP

CLOE TERARE

Club Angel

Cody Jon

COLLAR

CONCRETE SURFERS

cookii

Dallas Woods

dameeeela

Daniel Shaw

DARLINGHURST

Dean Brady

Death by Denim

Diimpa

Dulcie

Eastbound Buzz

EGOISM

Eilish Gilligan

Eliza Hull

Eluize

Enclave

ENOLA

Evie Irie

Fash

Five Island Drive

flowerkid

FLY BOY JACK

Folk Bitch Trio

Forest Claudette

FOURA

Franko Gonzo

Full Flower Moon Band

Future Static

Germein

Ghost Care

Girl and Girl

Gold Fang

Grace Cummings and Her Band

Grand Pine

Great Sage

Greatest Hits

grentperez

Greta Stanley

Grievous Bodily Calm

Hallie

HANNI

Hauskey

Hinterland

Holliday Howe

Hope D

ISUA

JACOTÉNE

JELLY OSHEN

Jem Cassar-Daley

Jenny Mitchell

Jerome Farah

Jess Day

JessB

June Jones

KANADA THE LOOP

Kee’ahn

KEYAN

Kid Pharaoh

Kutcha Edwards

LÂLKA

Lee Sugar

LION

Liyah Knight

Loren Ryan

LOSER

MALi JO$E

Melaleuca

Melanie Dyer

MELODOWNZ

Memphis LK

merci, mercy

Mia Wray

Mitch Santiago

Molly Millington

Monnie

Moonboy

Moss

MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT

Mr Rhodes

Mulalo

MUNGMUNG

Mvlholland

Newport

Nick Griffith

Nick Ward

Noah Dillon

OK HOTEL

Old Mervs

Phoebe Go

Pink Matter

Platonic Sex

Queen P

RinRin

Romero

Roy Bing

Ruby Gill

Ryan Fennis & Voidhood

Saint Ergo

Sam Windley

San Joseph

Sappho

Sarah Wolfe

SayGrace

Selfish Sons

Selve

Shanae (FKA MADAM3EMPRESS)

Shannen James

Siobhan Cotchin

Skeleten

Soaked Oats

SOPHIYA

South Summit

Srirachi

Stevan

Suzi

Talk Heavy

Tasman Keith

Taylor Moss

TE KAAHU

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Teether & Kuya Neil

Tentendo

The Atomic Beau Project

The Buckleys

The Last Martyr

The Rions

THE RIOT

The Terrys

The Wolfe Brothers

To Octavia

Toby Hobart

Troy Kingi

Tulliah

VOIID

VOLI K

Waxflower

WIIGZ

Wildheart

Woodes

Yb.

Yen Strange

yergurl

YNG Martyr

Zeolite

ZPLUTO

+ More

BIGSOUND Keynotes and Key Events

Tarana Burke – Author / Speaker (US) *

Rebecca Black – Artist (US)

Che Pope – Producer (US)

Ali Harnell – Live Nation Global (US)

Jaguar Jonze – Artist

Matt Gudinski – Mushroom Music

Milly Olykan – CMA (US) / (NZ)

Tricia Holloway – Walt Disney Imagineering (AUS) / (US) *

* Digital Appearance

First Nations Keynote

Carissa Nyalu – Artist

Dr Shellie Morris – Artist

JK-47 – Artist

Uncle Joe Geia – Artist

Speakers and Brokers

Adam Ryan – The Great Escape (UK)

Alexis Benedict – Tomboi Records

Ali Hedrick – Arrival Artists (US)

Amy Davidman – TBA Agency (US)

Andrew Stone – Chugg Music

Andy Irvine – Gyrostream

Anna Laverty – Producer

Annabelle Herd – ARIA

Ash King – Support Act

Bailey Sattler – Grandstand Media (US)

Berish Bilander – Green Music Australia

Bradley Haering – Nice Life Recording Company (US)

Brian Taranto – Boogie Fest / Love Police

Buddy Judge – Apple (US)

Caleb Williams – Unified

Casey O’Shaughnessy – Select Music

Ceri Thomas – Apple (US)

Cerisa Benjamin – Support Act

Chelsea Gough – Native Tongue

Chloe Melick – inside out publicity (UK)

Chris Palmer – That Aussie Music Guy

Chris Vaughan – AUD’$

Chris O’Neill – Playside Studios

Claire Qian – Groovin’ The Moo

Clive Miller – Support Act

Dan Rennie – Triple A

Darren Levin – Bolster

Dean Hampson – White Sky Music

Dean Ormston – APRA

Denise Stanley – CLOCK (UK)

Dev Sherlock – SXSW (US)

Dina Bassile – Tibi Access

Dobby – Artist

Dom Alessio – Sounds Australia

Dr Guy Morrow – University of Melbourne

Dr Jay Mogis – Creative Media

Eddie Sikazwe – Secretly Publishing (US)

Eilish Gilligan – Artist

Eliza Hull – Artist

Emily Copeland – CADA

Emily Ulman – Always Live

Eric Tobin – Hopeless Records (US)

Eric Deines – Director of A&R for Jagjaguwar (US)

EXAMPLE – Artist (UK)

Fanny Lumsden – Artist

Filippo Palermo – Untitled Group

Fred Leone – Artist

Gaja Kerry Charlton – Traditional Owner

Govind Sandhu – Tik Tok Head of Artist

Partnerships

Heidi Lenffer – FEAT / Cloud Control

Ivano Maggiulli – Brace Yourself PR (UK)

Jacko Van Issum – Beddy Rays

Jacob Finch – The Terrys

Jaddan Comerford – UNIFIED

Jake Taylor – In Hearts Wake

Jason Webb – Tixel

Jeff Van Dyck – Artist / Composer (US)

Jen Taunton – Mushroom Group

Jess Keeley – Music, She Wrote

Jillian Rothman – Warner Music New Business and

Ventures (US) *

Joan Westenberg – Pizza Party

Johann Ponniah – I OH YOU

John Mullen – Dew Process

Jonno Seidler – UnYoked

Jono Harrison – Spotify

Josh Taylor-Anderson – Call & Response

Karyn Rachtman – Syncposium (US) / (NZ)

Kate Duncan – The PUSH inc

Kathryn Holloway – Groovin the Moo

Kee’ahn – Artist

Kenny Consor – Big Green Couch (US)

Kerry Kennell – Kennell & Co

Kiwat Kennell – Vmdo

Lars Brandle – Journalist

Lee Kirby – White Sky

Leigh Grupetta – Cooking Vinyl

Liz Appleby – CLOCK (UK)

Luke O’Connor – Support Act

Madeleine O’Gorman – Ivy League

Maggie Collins – AAM

Marcus Teague – Journalist

Marihuzka Cornelius – Ivy League

Martin Leahy – White Sky

Matt Bird – White Sky

Matt Brown – She Is Not Your Rehab (NZ)

Matthew Craig – AUD’$

Max Shand – Seranade

Meagan Loader – ABC

Mitch Wilson – AFA

Mitch Tambo – Artist

Montaigne – Artist

Nardean – Artist

Natalie Waller – ABC Music & Events / ARIA

Nidala Barker – Artist / Green Music Australia

Nina Las Vegas – NLV Records / Artist

Nina Rabe-Cairns – Ingrooves

Ninkaye Taane-Tinorau – Manager

Paige Cho – Bolster

Poppy Reid – The Brag

Prophet Guillory – Apple

Rebecca Young – Collective Artists

Regan Lethbridge – Lemon Tree Music

Reggie Ba-Pe – Club Media

Rhianna Patrick – Journalist

Robin Jenssen – Manager / Songwriter (US)

Ruby Gill – Artist

Ryan Farley – Cooking Vinyl Publishing UK (UK)

Sally Coleman – Bigsand Band

Sarah Joy – ATC LIVE (UK)

Sasha Ponomareva – White Sky

Sat Bisla – Music Entrepreneur (US)

Seth Clancy – Oztix

Shaan Ross Smith – MATE

Sharlene Harris – ALH

Shaun Faulkner – X Ray Touring (UK)

Shy Carter – Artist (US)

Simon Cahill – Warner Music

Sosefina Fuamoli – Journalist

Steph Leung – EA Games

Stephen Green – SGC Media

Stu Watters – Morph Consulting Services

Takayuki Suzuki – ParadeALL (JAPAN)

Tasman Keith – Artist

Taylor James – Lemon Tree Music

Tia Gostelow – Artist

Tim Hardaker – triple j

Tim Price – Heavy Music Champion

Tim Shiel – Presenter / Artist

Tommy Faith – triple j

Tony Moran – CrewCare

Tony Buchen – Artist

Udaravi Widanapathirana – Semaphore

Uncle Kev Starkey – Artist

Uncle Kutcha Edwards – Artist

Vetta Bourne – Artist

Viviene Mellish – Gyrostream

VNCCII – Web3 sector

Will Church – ATC LIVE (UK)

Willie Blackburn – Flowertruck + Creative/A&R

Willie Tafa – Artist

Woodes – Artist

Tuesday, 6th September – Friday, 9th September – Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

