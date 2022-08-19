BIGSOUND 2022 Reveals Full Conference And Festival Schedule

BIGSOUND has unveiled the official schedule for its upcoming industry conference and music festival. The news comes just one week after the announcement of another round of speakers for the 2022 conference.
BIGSOUND has expanded even further, adding more than 50 influential industry figures and deal-brokers to the event program. This includes representatives from Apple Music, triple j, Hopeless Records, X Ray Touring, Warner Music, and more.
BIGSOUND 2022 will be its first in-person event since 2019
The team from Apple Music will be visiting Australia from California to demonstrate what has been dubbed “the future of sound”: Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.
The festival’s late-night secret shows are also set to return, presented by Amazon Music. Specific lineup details are yet to be announced, but organisers have teased they’ll be “worth staying up way later than you should”.
Set to take place at various locations in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 6th until Friday, 9th September, BIGSOUND’s 21st birthday celebration will spotlight over 180 artists, including Clea and WILSN, who join the bill thanks to triple j Unearthed.
The full conference and festival schedule is available now via the BIGSOUND website, along with full ticketing details and information regarding specific speakers, events, and artists.
BIGSOUND 2022 Showcase Artists
- Adam Newling
- Adrian Dzvuke
- AGUNG MANGO
- Alter Boy
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
- Andrew Swift
- Andy Golledge
- Anesu
- Aodhan
- Asha Jefferies
- Ashwarya
- Ayesha Madon
- Baby Cool
- Banjo Lucia
- Beckah Amani
- BIG SKEEZ
- BIG WETT
- Birdz
- BLOODMOON
- Blusher
- Bones and Jones
- BOY SODA
- Brekky Boy
- Bud Rokesky
- Budjerah
- Bumpy
- C.O.F.F.I.N
- Caroline & Claude
- Chanel Loren
- Chloe Dadd
- Church & AP
- CLOE TERARE
- Club Angel
- Cody Jon
- COLLAR
- CONCRETE SURFERS
- cookii
- Dallas Woods
- dameeeela
- Daniel Shaw
- DARLINGHURST
- Dean Brady
- Death by Denim
- Diimpa
- Dulcie
- Eastbound Buzz
- EGOISM
- Eilish Gilligan
- Eliza Hull
- Eluize
- Enclave
- ENOLA
- Evie Irie
- Fash
- Five Island Drive
- flowerkid
- FLY BOY JACK
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Forest Claudette
- FOURA
- Franko Gonzo
- Full Flower Moon Band
- Future Static
- Germein
- Ghost Care
- Girl and Girl
- Gold Fang
- Grace Cummings and Her Band
- Grand Pine
- Great Sage
- Greatest Hits
- grentperez
- Greta Stanley
- Grievous Bodily Calm
- Hallie
- HANNI
- Hauskey
- Hinterland
- Holliday Howe
- Hope D
- ISUA
- JACOTÉNE
- JELLY OSHEN
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Jenny Mitchell
- Jerome Farah
- Jess Day
- JessB
- June Jones
- KANADA THE LOOP
- Kee’ahn
- KEYAN
- Kid Pharaoh
- Kutcha Edwards
- LÂLKA
- Lee Sugar
- LION
- Liyah Knight
- Loren Ryan
- LOSER
- MALi JO$E
- Melaleuca
- Melanie Dyer
- MELODOWNZ
- Memphis LK
- merci, mercy
- Mia Wray
- Mitch Santiago
- Molly Millington
- Monnie
- Moonboy
- Moss
- MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT
- Mr Rhodes
- Mulalo
- MUNGMUNG
- Mvlholland
- Newport
- Nick Griffith
- Nick Ward
- Noah Dillon
- OK HOTEL
- Old Mervs
- Phoebe Go
- Pink Matter
- Platonic Sex
- Queen P
- RinRin
- Romero
- Roy Bing
- Ruby Gill
- Ryan Fennis & Voidhood
- Saint Ergo
- Sam Windley
- San Joseph
- Sappho
- Sarah Wolfe
- SayGrace
- Selfish Sons
- Selve
- Shanae (FKA MADAM3EMPRESS)
- Shannen James
- Siobhan Cotchin
- Skeleten
- Soaked Oats
- SOPHIYA
- South Summit
- Srirachi
- Stevan
- Suzi
- Talk Heavy
- Tasman Keith
- Taylor Moss
- TE KAAHU
- Teenage Dads
- Teenage Joans
- Teether & Kuya Neil
- Tentendo
- The Atomic Beau Project
- The Buckleys
- The Last Martyr
- The Rions
- THE RIOT
- The Terrys
- The Wolfe Brothers
- To Octavia
- Toby Hobart
- Troy Kingi
- Tulliah
- VOIID
- VOLI K
- Waxflower
- WIIGZ
- Wildheart
- Woodes
- Yb.
- Yen Strange
- yergurl
- YNG Martyr
- Zeolite
- ZPLUTO
- + More
BIGSOUND Keynotes and Key Events
- Tarana Burke – Author / Speaker (US) *
- Rebecca Black – Artist (US)
- Che Pope – Producer (US)
- Ali Harnell – Live Nation Global (US)
- Jaguar Jonze – Artist
- Matt Gudinski – Mushroom Music
- Milly Olykan – CMA (US) / (NZ)
- Tricia Holloway – Walt Disney Imagineering (AUS) / (US) *
- * Digital Appearance
First Nations Keynote
- Carissa Nyalu – Artist
- Dr Shellie Morris – Artist
- JK-47 – Artist
- Uncle Joe Geia – Artist
Speakers and Brokers
- Adam Ryan – The Great Escape (UK)
- Alexis Benedict – Tomboi Records
- Ali Hedrick – Arrival Artists (US)
- Amy Davidman – TBA Agency (US)
- Andrew Stone – Chugg Music
- Andy Irvine – Gyrostream
- Anna Laverty – Producer
- Annabelle Herd – ARIA
- Ash King – Support Act
- Bailey Sattler – Grandstand Media (US)
- Berish Bilander – Green Music Australia
- Bradley Haering – Nice Life Recording Company (US)
- Brian Taranto – Boogie Fest / Love Police
- Buddy Judge – Apple (US)
- Caleb Williams – Unified
- Casey O’Shaughnessy – Select Music
- Ceri Thomas – Apple (US)
- Cerisa Benjamin – Support Act
- Chelsea Gough – Native Tongue
- Chloe Melick – inside out publicity (UK)
- Chris Palmer – That Aussie Music Guy
- Chris Vaughan – AUD’$
- Chris O’Neill – Playside Studios
- Claire Qian – Groovin’ The Moo
- Clive Miller – Support Act
- Dan Rennie – Triple A
- Darren Levin – Bolster
- Dean Hampson – White Sky Music
- Dean Ormston – APRA
- Denise Stanley – CLOCK (UK)
- Dev Sherlock – SXSW (US)
- Dina Bassile – Tibi Access
- Dobby – Artist
- Dom Alessio – Sounds Australia
- Dr Guy Morrow – University of Melbourne
- Dr Jay Mogis – Creative Media
- Eddie Sikazwe – Secretly Publishing (US)
- Eilish Gilligan – Artist
- Eliza Hull – Artist
- Emily Copeland – CADA
- Emily Ulman – Always Live
- Eric Tobin – Hopeless Records (US)
- Eric Deines – Director of A&R for Jagjaguwar (US)
- EXAMPLE – Artist (UK)
- Fanny Lumsden – Artist
- Filippo Palermo – Untitled Group
- Fred Leone – Artist
- Gaja Kerry Charlton – Traditional Owner
- Govind Sandhu – Tik Tok Head of Artist
- Partnerships
- Heidi Lenffer – FEAT / Cloud Control
- Ivano Maggiulli – Brace Yourself PR (UK)
- Jacko Van Issum – Beddy Rays
- Jacob Finch – The Terrys
- Jaddan Comerford – UNIFIED
- Jake Taylor – In Hearts Wake
- Jason Webb – Tixel
- Jeff Van Dyck – Artist / Composer (US)
- Jen Taunton – Mushroom Group
- Jess Keeley – Music, She Wrote
- Jillian Rothman – Warner Music New Business and
- Ventures (US) *
- Joan Westenberg – Pizza Party
- Johann Ponniah – I OH YOU
- John Mullen – Dew Process
- Jonno Seidler – UnYoked
- Jono Harrison – Spotify
- Josh Taylor-Anderson – Call & Response
- Karyn Rachtman – Syncposium (US) / (NZ)
- Kate Duncan – The PUSH inc
- Kathryn Holloway – Groovin the Moo
- Kee’ahn – Artist
- Kenny Consor – Big Green Couch (US)
- Kerry Kennell – Kennell & Co
- Kiwat Kennell – Vmdo
- Lars Brandle – Journalist
- Lee Kirby – White Sky
- Leigh Grupetta – Cooking Vinyl
- Liz Appleby – CLOCK (UK)
- Luke O’Connor – Support Act
- Madeleine O’Gorman – Ivy League
- Maggie Collins – AAM
- Marcus Teague – Journalist
- Marihuzka Cornelius – Ivy League
- Martin Leahy – White Sky
- Matt Bird – White Sky
- Matt Brown – She Is Not Your Rehab (NZ)
- Matthew Craig – AUD’$
- Max Shand – Seranade
- Meagan Loader – ABC
- Mitch Wilson – AFA
- Mitch Tambo – Artist
- Montaigne – Artist
- Nardean – Artist
- Natalie Waller – ABC Music & Events / ARIA
- Nidala Barker – Artist / Green Music Australia
- Nina Las Vegas – NLV Records / Artist
- Nina Rabe-Cairns – Ingrooves
- Ninkaye Taane-Tinorau – Manager
- Paige Cho – Bolster
- Poppy Reid – The Brag
- Prophet Guillory – Apple
- Rebecca Young – Collective Artists
- Regan Lethbridge – Lemon Tree Music
- Reggie Ba-Pe – Club Media
- Rhianna Patrick – Journalist
- Robin Jenssen – Manager / Songwriter (US)
- Ruby Gill – Artist
- Ryan Farley – Cooking Vinyl Publishing UK (UK)
- Sally Coleman – Bigsand Band
- Sarah Joy – ATC LIVE (UK)
- Sasha Ponomareva – White Sky
- Sat Bisla – Music Entrepreneur (US)
- Seth Clancy – Oztix
- Shaan Ross Smith – MATE
- Sharlene Harris – ALH
- Shaun Faulkner – X Ray Touring (UK)
- Shy Carter – Artist (US)
- Simon Cahill – Warner Music
- Sosefina Fuamoli – Journalist
- Steph Leung – EA Games
- Stephen Green – SGC Media
- Stu Watters – Morph Consulting Services
- Takayuki Suzuki – ParadeALL (JAPAN)
- Tasman Keith – Artist
- Taylor James – Lemon Tree Music
- Tia Gostelow – Artist
- Tim Hardaker – triple j
- Tim Price – Heavy Music Champion
- Tim Shiel – Presenter / Artist
- Tommy Faith – triple j
- Tony Moran – CrewCare
- Tony Buchen – Artist
- Udaravi Widanapathirana – Semaphore
- Uncle Kev Starkey – Artist
- Uncle Kutcha Edwards – Artist
- Vetta Bourne – Artist
- Viviene Mellish – Gyrostream
- VNCCII – Web3 sector
- Will Church – ATC LIVE (UK)
- Willie Blackburn – Flowertruck + Creative/A&R
- Willie Tafa – Artist
- Woodes – Artist
- Tuesday, 6th September – Friday, 9th September – Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD
