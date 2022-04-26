BIGSOUND Confirms 21st Birthday Event In Brisbane This September

Dates are confirmed for BIGSOUND 2022. The event’s 21st birthday edition will take place from Tuesday, 6th–Friday, 9th September, in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

BIGSOUND’s first in-person event since 2019 will feature some new additions to the festival and conference program. The festival program will accommodate more than 150 bands and artists across 21 venues, totalling 300 performances over three nights. The conference side of the program will include more than 50 sessions and more than 150 conference speakers. Artist applications are open now.

BIGSOUND 2022 sees the launch of BIGSOUND Country, a new arm of the festival that reflects Australia’s status as the world’s fastest-growing country music market. BIGSOUND is putting the call out to Australian and New Zealander country music artists, especially acts that previously felt like BIGSOUND wasn’t for them.

BIGSOUND is presented by QMusic, Queensland’s music industry development association. QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said, “This year sees the return of our first live conference and festival since 2019. We’re feeling from the industry far and wide that they’re itching to be back in rooms together and we couldn’t be more excited to get artists back on stages and industry back in their live element.”

Experienced BIGSOUND performer and Brisbane local, Thelma Plum, was recently elected to the QMusic Management Committee. “Growing up in Meanjin, BIGSOUND has always been such a huge vibe where fans, artists and industry from all over the country assemble over our common love for music,” said Plum. “I played my first BIGSOUND in 2013, when I was super young, it was a huge opportunity for me and I absolutely encourage artists to apply.”

16,000 people are expected to attend BIGSOUND events this September. Visit the official BIGSOUND website for more details.