BIGSOUND To Return To Fortitude Valley This September

After going digital in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the good people at BIGSOUND have announced the conference’s physical return in 2021.

The Southern Hemisphere’s biggest music conference will return to its home in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley this September for three jam-packed days of music discovery, connection and a very appropriately timed conference program aimed at finding ways to build a new future for the music industry.

On the conference’s first day, they’ll kick off with the BIGSOUND Indigenous Showcase and Women in Music event. Members of the industry will then gather on Wednesday and Thursday to grapple with some post-Covid strategies for the industry. They’ll delve into topics of cultural change, business transitions, inclusivity and innovation, gender equality and safety, international economics, domestic politics and more.

The BIGSOUND Festival will take place by night, as per usual, with over 150 acts ready to perform at this year’s showcase. Artist applications are now open.

“Never before has connection for our music community been more important,” said Angela Samut, QMusic CEO and BIGSOUND Executive Producer.

“This year, BIGSOUND will provide the chance for us to collectively grieve the losses the industry has faced over the past year and celebrate the treasure trove of Australasian talent that has been incubating throughout this time.”

“Our commitment to rebuilding a stronger, safer, more inclusive industry as we emerge from COVID has never been greater and BIGSOUND is once again stepping up to the plate as the place where people come to discover the future of music and to be part of the future of music.”

The largest annual music prize in Australasia, the Levi’s® Music Prize in partnership with BIGSOUND, contributes over $90k in cash prizes throughout the year. At this year’s BIGSOUND, $15k will be awarded to three showcasing artists.