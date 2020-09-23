Bigtime drug pusher, 3 others nabbed in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY — A bigtime drug pusher and three others were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Camarines Sur on Tuesday.

Police Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., provincial director, said Dante Bisenio, 56, was arrested in Barangay Sta. Teresita in Baao town at 2:20 p.m.

During his arrest, Bisenio, considered a high-value target in Camarines Sur, was peddling 11 sachets or 28 grams of suspected shabu (crystal meth) worth P160,000.

In Bato town, police busted Rogelio Ramos Jr., 36, Robert Landagan, 38, and Niño Sandrino, 27, in separate buy-bust operations in Barangay San Vicente at past 6 p.m.

The arrested suspects were placed under police custody and are facing charges for possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Bisenio and Ramos were included in the police watch list, while the two others were newly identified drug suspects. REPORTS FROM MA. APRIL MIER-MAJARES AND MAR ARGUELLES

ZB

