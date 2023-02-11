Bike lanes in Ayala Ave to be converted to ‘sharrows’

MANILA, Philippines — In an effort to ease traffic flow in Makati City, Ayala Avenue bike lanes will be converted to shared lanes between cyclists and commuters beginning February 15, according to the Make it Makati Facebook page.

“Shared Lane Markings (SLMs) or ‘sharrows’ are road markings with a sign showing a bicycle under two wide arrows that’s painted on the road and used to indicate a shared lane environment for bicycles and vehicles,” said Make It Makati.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Make it Makati, the sharrows are also in preparation for more transit sheds along Ayala Avenue.

FEATURED STORIES

Due to online outcry about the new policy, Make it Makati issued a follow-up statement acknowledging public sentiment.

“As businesses and offices already opened, the number of commuters who take public utility vehicles have also increased. As such, we must find ways to better serve the needs of everyone in the community,” it explained.

Make it Makati said that in 2019, only 799 buses were authorized by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to operate on Ayala Avenue but by January 2023, this has risen to 1,073, which is a 34 percent increase.

“As an indication, commuter traffic at the One Ayala Ave terminal has increased from about 10 [thousand] per day in Nov 2022 to about 37 [thousand] per day as of [January] 2023. Many of these commuters come from Ayala Ave and other areas of the Makati [Central Business District],” said Make it Makati.

The move has been met with disagreement from cyclists. Searching #ProtectedBikeLanesNow on Twitter would reveal cyclists airing their grievances about the new policy.

“This just in: Makati still not a bike-friendly city! Bikers will have to beware getting hit by all the cars,” said one Twitter user.

RELATED STORIES

ADVERTISEMENT

DOTr plan: Pedestrians, bikers get top priority

To a bike-friendly future

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>