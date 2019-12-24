Biker cap in pilot run ‘anti-competitive’, ‘morally wrong’ – Angkas
MANILA, Philippines – Although it welcomes competitors, ride-hailing firm Angkas on Tuesday insisted that imposing a cap on the number of bikers during the pilot run for motorcycle taxis is “anti-competitive” and “morally wrong.”
It appealed to the Technical Working Group tasked to monitor motorcycle taxis to remove the biker cap, pointing out that “there is merit to keep the status quo” for Angkas.
“There is merit to keep the status quo where Angkas bikers already have a proven track record for safety while still allowing other players to come in. Both are not mutually exclusive,” Angkas spokesperson George Royeca said in a statement.
Last Friday, the TWG extended the six-month pilot run of motorcycle taxis for another three months, allowing two new players to participate.
FEATURED STORIES
Operators were given an allotted cap of 39,000 registered bikers — 10,000 bikers per transport network company (TNC) for Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers per TNC for Metro Cebu.
READ: 2 new operators to rival Angkas as pilot run extended for 3 months
Angkas earlier lamented the decision to impose a biker cap, saying that 17,000 of its biker-partners stand to lose their jobs. Its current workforce is at 27,000.
READ: Angkas laments 10,000-biker limit set by LTFRB in extended pilot run
LOOK: Angkas holds rally to protest 10,000-biker cap
TWG chairman and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member Antonio Gardiola Jr. earlier hit Angkas for “over-reacting” on the biker limit and is deceiving its biker-partners that they would lose their jobs.
He pointed out that the riders would now have the chance to choose from among two additional providers — JoyRide and MoveIt — for the pilot implementation.
READ: Angkas over reacting on 10,000-biker cap, says LTFRB board member
In answer, Angkas said there is no guarantee that the two new providers would absorb its biker-partners.
“Forcing them to do move to the two new competitors is not only anti-competitive but is also morally wrong,” Royeca said.
“We all know that the two new players have already started onboarding their own riders so there is no guarantee that our 17,000 bikers—all tried, tested and trained and currently earning decent income—will be absorbed by them,” he added.
It is also “misleading” to claim that Angkas only want monopoly over the pilot run as it has “never complained about the entry of two new players,” Royeca said.
“What we aspire for is simple. Yes, include as many new players as you want but please remove the cap per provider and make it a pool where bikers are free to choose where they want to be accredited,” he added.
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.